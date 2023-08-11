Experience luxury living at its finest in this newly built five-bedroom, three-bathroom home nestled near the historic Elks golf course in Southeast Rapid City. Boasting a bright and inviting white open kitchen adorned with sleek stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This home is a culinary enthusiast's dream! The spacious living room features an eye-catching accent wall and a cozy fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for relaxation. This home features Hardie board siding, class 4 high impact shingles with a walk out deck with maintenance free Trex. As you step outside you will discover the beautifully landscaped grounds with a meticulously designed landscaping with sprinkler system to keep everything looking lush and vibrant. This property harmoniously combines modern elegance with outdoor serenity, offering you the ideal haven to call your own.