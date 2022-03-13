 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $475,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $475,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Ranch style home with the bonus of a walkout basement on beautiful 2.15 acre lot! *5bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,600sqft *Open main living area with a sunny living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas*Vinyl flooring, great natural light and large wood beams compliment this space *Cozy dining area with slider access to back deck *'U' shaped kitchen with good cabinet and counter space, a gas stove and window overlooking the back yard *Pantry space off kitchen, with washer/dryer hookups- enjoy the option for main level living *3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on main level *Main level master bedroom with 2 closets and ensuite 1/2 bathroom *Walkout lower level has a large family room with wood burning fireplace and plumbing in place for a wet bar, a bonus room (think game or media room), 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and laundry area with shelving *Outside has a raised wrap around back deck, showcasing beautiful views of the Hills

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 8

Your Two Cents for March 8

Thank you Gov. Noem for promoting SD so heavily that all the people moving here are driving up house prices so high my taxes nearly doubled. H…

Your Two Cents for March 10

Your Two Cents for March 10

Keystone Pipeline would carry the dirtiest crude oil through our state all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico where it would be processed and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News