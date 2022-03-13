Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Ranch style home with the bonus of a walkout basement on beautiful 2.15 acre lot! *5bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,600sqft *Open main living area with a sunny living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas*Vinyl flooring, great natural light and large wood beams compliment this space *Cozy dining area with slider access to back deck *'U' shaped kitchen with good cabinet and counter space, a gas stove and window overlooking the back yard *Pantry space off kitchen, with washer/dryer hookups- enjoy the option for main level living *3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on main level *Main level master bedroom with 2 closets and ensuite 1/2 bathroom *Walkout lower level has a large family room with wood burning fireplace and plumbing in place for a wet bar, a bonus room (think game or media room), 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and laundry area with shelving *Outside has a raised wrap around back deck, showcasing beautiful views of the Hills
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $475,000
