Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Welcome to this charming home with a wonderful view near Arrowhead Golf Course! The layout is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious living room, very functional kitchen, and walkout to deck. The gas fireplace is an excellent centerpiece to the living room. Kitchen features under-cabinet lighting, pull out shelves, breakfast nook, and double ovens. Enter from the garage to make bringing in groceries easy. Three bedrooms on main, including master with walk-in closet, attached bath, and view. Engineered hickory hardwood floor on the main level. Two more bedrooms and large family room (with second gas fireplace) in the walkout basement. Tall windows bring in excellent natural light. Outside, enjoy the tiered deck and landscaped garden. The view to the west showcases beautiful sunsets. A patio under the deck lends even more space to enjoy. Updated 50 yr roof (2015). Buyer & buyers agent to verify all MLS info & measurements.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $525,000
