5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $595,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Modern living and rustic Black Hills surroundings combine in this beautiful 1.5 story home on a PRIVATE 3.25 acres! *5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Beautiful main level great room welcomes you in and serves as the heart of this home, accented by 2 story wood paneled ceilings, a corner fireplace with stacked stone surround and a wall of windows showcasing beautiful views of the ravine behind *Enjoy preparing meals in the cozy 'U' shape kitchen with good cabinet and counterspace, built in appliances and a window overlooking the back yard *Formal dining area for meals with family and friends *Main level master bedroom option with private deck access *Upstairs has a multi-use loft space with built in shelving and a guest suite option with comfortable bedroom with an ensuite bathroom *Walkout lower level has a large family room (with great media area set up), 1 bedroom with private patio access, 1 bathroom and a laundry/mechanical area