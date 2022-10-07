5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $595,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler KWBH, 605-381-7500. Nestled on 5.3 acres in beautiful Cleghorn Canyon, this new construction home is move in ready! *A Trex staircase guides you up to the covered front porch and into this spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,880sqft home *9' ceilings, an abundance of natural light, quality finishes throughout, solid wood doors, Pella windows and more *Great open concept living area has a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas- great for entertaining *The large living room has windows on two sides and gives beautiful views from many vantage points *The 'L' shaped kitchen has upgraded cabinetry with crown molding and soft close drawers, a stainless steel appliance suite, a farmhouse sink with window overlooking the hillside and a large island for added seating and storage *Corner pantry with built in shelving *Great privacy with the sleeping quarters in back end of the home *Master suite with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with tiled walk in shower and private water closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this level *The walkout basement is fully finished and has a comfortable family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large laundry/mechanical room and great storage space under the stairs *The attached drive under garage is drywalled and has a bonus exterior door to the back yard *Relax on the covered front Trex deck that overlooks the neighborhood