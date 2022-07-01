5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $599,900

Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty. Incredible sunsets, functional living space, sweet master suite, big family room, and additional shop. What more could you ask for? This custom built home on 3.5 acres offers everything --Kitchen with soft close cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, and gas stove as part of the upgraded LG appliance package --Living room with walls of windows, gas fireplace, and hand cut timber mantel --Master bedroom with door to deck, bathroom with double vanity, tiled shower, and walk in closet --Laundry room with lots of storage --Trex decking, metal railing --360 degree DAY & NIGHT VIEWS with privacy and no neighbors! Basement is totally finished with walkout --THREE big bedrooms with large closets --Third bathroom with double vanity and walk-in shower --Lower patio has built in firepit. Attached 2 car garage is insulated. Detached 15x28 shop has electricity. Neighborhood offers trails, parks and easy 5 minute drive to Rapid City! *CAT 5 cable in each room *High Efficiency furnace *LED lighting throughout *Marathon water heater *Lots of parking options *Engineered backfill. Handmade master headboard can stay. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify MLS information!