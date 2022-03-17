 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $640,000

5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $640,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautiful ranch style home with walkout basement on over 1/3 acre lot! *5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 3,700sqft *Open main living area with corner fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fantastic natural light and incredible views out the back of home *Corner kitchen with updated cabinetry and breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite with ensuite bathroom *Main level laundry room *Walkout basement with large family room with wetbar, a private theatre room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large storage/utility room *Attached 3-car garage *Outside has a partially covered raised deck that overlooks the large back yard with sprinkler system. New roof 2020.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News