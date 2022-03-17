Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautiful ranch style home with walkout basement on over 1/3 acre lot! *5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 3,700sqft *Open main living area with corner fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fantastic natural light and incredible views out the back of home *Corner kitchen with updated cabinetry and breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite with ensuite bathroom *Main level laundry room *Walkout basement with large family room with wetbar, a private theatre room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large storage/utility room *Attached 3-car garage *Outside has a partially covered raised deck that overlooks the large back yard with sprinkler system. New roof 2020.
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $640,000
