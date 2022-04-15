 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $647,500

  • Updated
Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Nestled in the desirable Highpoint Ranch, this single owner home combines quality construction with on-trend design *Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and just over 3,000sqft *Enjoy the uninterrupted flow of the main level, with the living room and kitchen serving as the heart of this home *Picture family and friends in this space, enjoying meals made in the gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, custom Alder cabinetry and granite throughout *The nearby living room gives added space to entertain or relax around the fireplace *Engineered hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with dimmable recessed lighting and fantastic natural light compliment these spaces *Unwind in the main level master retreat, with a spacious bedroom with walk in closet, and an ensuite spa like bathroom with custom tile walk-in shower, soaker tub and dual sinks *Main level laundry closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this level

View More

