5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $740,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Brand new 2x6 construction in the beautiful Red Rock Meadows! Open living space with 10' ceilings, granite countertops, high-end wood cabinetry, massive kitchen island, custom tile, and fireplace with stone surround. Walk out to the 2-level deck with Trex and metal railing, overlooking Red Rock Golf Course (hole 4). Spacious master suite has impeccable views of the golf course, trayed ceiling, custom tile shower and freestanding tub, and walk-in closet with easy access to laundry room! Fully finished basement offers massive family room, basement bar with cabinetry & granite countertop, 3 more bedrooms, and full bath. 3-car enlarged attached garage features oversized 18ft garage doors. Landscaped yard will include sod, sprinkler system, and concrete curbing/rock. HOA covers snow removal and lawn care. This quality home was framed using solid OSB Sheeting. Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS information & measurements.