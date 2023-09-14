Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Black Hills, the Estates at Red Rock is home to an award winning golf course and a much desired housing community. *The striking brick exterior sets the tone for this ZERO ENTRY luxury home offering 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,752sqft *Fresh interior paint, new modern light fixtures, 9' ceilings, beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, whole house surround sound and more make this home a must see *The 2-story entryway gives access to the open concept main level, with the living room and kitchen serving as the heart of this home *Picture family and friends around the large island, enjoying meals made in the chef's kitchen with top of the line, professional grade stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, custom cabinetry with crown molding, and granite throughout *The nearby living room gives added space to entertain and has great views and slider door access to the covered patio *Formal dining area plus breakfast nook for meals *Cozy den in the front of the home, with a 2nd fireplace for style and warmth *Unwind in the main level primary suite, with a spacious bedroom with beautiful views and private patio access, an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower, Safe Step walk-in tub, 2 sinks and a private walk in closet *A second bedroom option (currently used as an office, ntc for closet), main floor laundry room with sink and great storage space complete this level