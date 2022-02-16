5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $789,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Black Hills, Hart Ranch is home to an award winning golf course, premier camping grounds and a much desired housing community. *A rare find, this custom built home combines quality construction with on-trend design and unique architectural flair *Enjoy the uninterrupted flow of the main level, with the living room and kitchen serving as the heart of this home *Picture family and friends around the 8' island, enjoying meals made in the chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, high end finishes, custom cabinetry and granite throughout *The nearby living room gives added space to entertain or relax around the fireplace *Unwind in the upper level master retreat, with a spacious bedroom with beautiful views and a private office, spa like bathroom with custom tile walk in shower, soaker tub and walk in closet *A laundry room with great storage, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this level