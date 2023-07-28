This new home in Hart Ranch is just what you've been waiting for! Prepare to be blown away by the quality construction, custom details, and warm atmosphere. The large entryway spills into the open concept great room with vaulted ceiling, LED gas fireplace, & Andersen 100 series windows. The stunning kitchen boasts waterfall Cambria quartz countertops, hickory soft-close cabinets, Samsung appliance package, double oven, and gas range. The master suite has an attached bathroom with heated tile floor, tiled walk-in shower, floating counter, quartz countertop, and walk-through closet to laundry room. Two more bedrooms on the main floor have great closet space. The basement family room is massive and can be arranged to fit all of your needs. Both basement bedrooms & family room have egress windows. Drywalled storage/utility room The attached 3-car garage is finished & heated. Solid core doors throughout. Trex deck. On-demand water heater. Buyer & buyer agent to verify all MLS information.