5 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $995,000

Listed by Ryan Kelly w/VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. New open concept home under construction by Dean Kelly Construction. This home will feature LVT plank & tile floors, quartz countertops, stained hardwood trim & doors. This home will be situated on 2+ wooded acres in beautiful Sheridan Lake Highlands. The home will also feature a oversized 3 car garage & beautiful views all around. Call now for your private tour!