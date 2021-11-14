 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $385,000

  Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $385,000

Now offered by Cindy Vliem, Properties Unlimited Realty. Call/text 605.499.8947. A spacious foyer leads you up to an open floor plan with awesome arches and vaulted ceilings. The main level features a kitchen pantry, island, mocha cabinets, doors and trim. Walk out to the deck from the dining room and take in the expansive fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, private patio, fire pit and basketball hoop. The main floor is complete with a lovely master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2nd bedroom and 2ndbath. Lower level has 3 bedrooms plus the 3rd bath and a nice sized family room. The garage is heated and offers extra off-street parking with a 30Amp RV outlet.

