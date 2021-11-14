Now offered by Cindy Vliem, Properties Unlimited Realty. Call/text 605.499.8947. A spacious foyer leads you up to an open floor plan with awesome arches and vaulted ceilings. The main level features a kitchen pantry, island, mocha cabinets, doors and trim. Walk out to the deck from the dining room and take in the expansive fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, private patio, fire pit and basketball hoop. The main floor is complete with a lovely master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2nd bedroom and 2ndbath. Lower level has 3 bedrooms plus the 3rd bath and a nice sized family room. The garage is heated and offers extra off-street parking with a 30Amp RV outlet.
5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $385,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Pennington County jury returned a $42 million verdict in a bad faith claim to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from …
Just two years after graduating from high school, a 19-year-old is bringing a Sioux Falls business to Rapid City as a general manager and part…
Three children and three adults have serious, non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
I am a very concerned parent about the resolution up for vote at next Tuesday’s school board meeting for many reasons. I’m so angry about the …
Crumbl Cookies is ready to satisfy locals’ cookie cravings. The chain is opening a location at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City.
Every home at Hideaway Hills is at risk of moving, sinking and collapsing, according to a class action certification memorandum of support fil…
SCOTLAND | A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and anoth…
The high winds gusting throughout western South Dakota Thursday have tipped over at least 13 vehicles along the state's highway system, accord…
The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …
Dr. Richard Gowen, who played a key role in bringing the Sanford Underground Science Laboratory to the Homestake Gold Mine, died Friday at age 86.