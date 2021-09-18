Listed by Will Dixon, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-390-1140. Welcome to this meticulously maintained 5 bed 3.5 bath home! This 4 level beauty has lots of space for entertaining or working from home. The top floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a linen closet. The main floor boasts a large entry with coat closet, living room with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light, dining room and kitchen. Want to add an additional fireplace? No problem! The living room has an extra exterior box available with electric and gas to one in! Walk out onto the patio through the dining room to enjoy the spacious backyard. The garage level enters into a large family room with a gas ficeplace and a set of patio doors to the concrete pad. This level also includes the half bath and laundry room. Basement has two bedrooms, full bathroom, storage room and utility room with built in shelves. Home includes a whole house humidifier. The garage is partially finished and insulated. Wired 50 am for welder possibility. Has electric, cove heat, utility sink, 22w available and attic fan. Other things to note *fresh paint through most of the interior *exterior painted 3 years ago *high impact roof, lifetime warranty *refurbished deck off dining room has composite flooring *shed includes electric *rocked RV parking area with 30/50 amp wired *HUGE YARD!! *no neighbors behind *water heater approximately 3 years old Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all MLS info
5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $399,900
