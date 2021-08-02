5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $405,000

Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Beautifully maintained ranch style home with a walkout basement! *Don't miss features include: a new roof and gutters in 2020, recently painted exterior, recently stained back deck, 2 new bedroom windows, freshly cleaned carpet and more! *5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms *Smart main level layout that is great for entertaining, with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings and a large bay window with window seat compliment this space *Comfortable dining area with newer slider door for easy access to the back yard *Updated kitchen with TONS of cabinet space (including a wall of pantry cupboards!), new Maytag stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite in back corner of home, with a walk in closet an a remodeled ensuite bathroom with corner jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and new dual vanity *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this level m *Walkout basement has a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a laundry/utility room and an 11'x'8 bonus storage room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage with built in storage *Bonus parking space for your RV or boat *Fully fenced back yard has a raised back deck and ground level patio, making entertaining outdoors a breeze *Substantially updated landscaping throughout front of home, including: newgrass, plants and trees, Trex decking, concrete edging and sidewalk, and improved drainage *Beautiful landscaping throughout maintained bysprinkler system for easy maintenance. 5th bedroom- 10'x14'. Located close to businesses and easy access to I90, call today!