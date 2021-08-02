Listed by Pete Jensen, KWBH, 605-484-6713. Beautifully maintained ranch style home with a walkout basement! *Don't miss features include: a new roof and gutters in 2020, recently painted exterior, recently stained back deck, 2 new bedroom windows, freshly cleaned carpet and more! *5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms *Smart main level layout that is great for entertaining, with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings and a large bay window with window seat compliment this space *Comfortable dining area with newer slider door for easy access to the back yard *Updated kitchen with TONS of cabinet space (including a wall of pantry cupboards!), new Maytag stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite in back corner of home, with a walk in closet an a remodeled ensuite bathroom with corner jacuzzi tub, walk in shower and new dual vanity *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this level m *Walkout basement has a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a laundry/utility room and an 11'x'8 bonus storage room *Outside has an attached 2-car garage with built in storage *Bonus parking space for your RV or boat *Fully fenced back yard has a raised back deck and ground level patio, making entertaining outdoors a breeze *Substantially updated landscaping throughout front of home, including: newgrass, plants and trees, Trex decking, concrete edging and sidewalk, and improved drainage *Beautiful landscaping throughout maintained bysprinkler system for easy maintenance. 5th bedroom- 10'x14'. Located close to businesses and easy access to I90, call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education wer…
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school …
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.
- Updated
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acqu…
- Updated
Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.