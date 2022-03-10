6 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $2,500,000

One of the Black Hills most luxurious properties is this home, The Eagle Lodge at Nemo. Located at the base of Nemo Mountain with spectacular views, this property features log siding with interior vertical logs that span from the floor to ceiling and horizontal logs that span the length of the enormous great room. The towering fireplace made with stone gathered from Hill City is two-sided offering a cozy feel to you upon entering the home, as well as enjoying the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. Home was built in 2005 and in 2019 spaces were updated. Some of the amazing features in the first kitchen are cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large breakfast bar, wet bar, Viking stove with Wolf range hood and double ovens. There are two more kitchens, one downstairs and the other in the Bluebird suite. The three-car garage was remodeled into a two-bedroom, one bath suite with its own laundry and kitchen, as well as a spacious great room. The unfinished walk-out basement, also a two-bedroom, one bath suite, has its own laundry and kitchen, with an equally large great room. Walls feature cream colored hand textured qualities. Flooring is top of the line wood, carpet, tile, and/or vinyl planks. Completely new lighting and fans all recently purchased and installed in 2019. All spaces and most of the bedrooms have glass patio doors that lead to the cedar or concrete decks. Most of the floor space on the decks is covered.