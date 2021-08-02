6 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $3,600,000

Freebird Ranch, established in 2018, is a residentially zoned vacation rental resort located in the small tourist village of Nemo SD. Nemo is an unincorporated town with no city taxes and no city rules! Nemo, located in Lawrence County, has no regulations for vacation rentals. If you are looking for a perfect vacation rental property with incredible value, freedom and peace, you have found it! Please take the time to review our 5 Star reviews online at FoundNemo.com. Amazing unobstructed mountain view!