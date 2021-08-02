6 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $119,900

Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. Raised ranch style house with duplex potential! *6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *3bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level *Lots of windows for good natural light *Spacious living room that flows onto the kitchen *Eat in kitchen with good amount cabinet and counter space *Lower level is finished and has separate entrance *Attached single car garage*Front deck and back patio for entertaining *Home is set up for a duplex- separate meters- but no rental history available. *Home was built prior to 1978, potential for LBP may exist. *Discoloration Disclosure and Release Form will need to be signed by anyone entering property, see assoc. docs for document. Walking distance to local schools, call today!