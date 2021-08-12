 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $849,900

Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. This extremely stunning 6 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is ready for it's new family. The open floor plan features 19 ft ceilings and a gorgeous great room with amazing windows to bring in the natural light. The open kitchen includes upgraded cabinets with crown molding and modern hardware, fully tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a stand alone range hood. Directly off the kitchen, walk out to the back deck that looks out over the 11th fairway of the Red Rocks Golf Course. Also off the kitchen you will find the formal dining room with plenty of space to entertain guests. The home offers a spacious master bedroom with a fireplace, trey ceiling, and modern lighting. The master bathroom has a glass surround, dual headed shower and a large luxurious jetted tub. Also attached to the master is a large walk-in closet and dressing room. Absolutely immaculate home with impressive landscaping and pergola.

