Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. This extremely stunning 6 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is ready for it's new family. The open floor plan features 19 ft ceilings and a gorgeous great room with amazing windows to bring in the natural light. The open kitchen includes upgraded cabinets with crown molding and modern hardware, fully tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, and a stand alone range hood. Directly off the kitchen, walk out to the back deck that looks out over the 11th fairway of the Red Rocks Golf Course. Also off the kitchen you will find the formal dining room with plenty of space to entertain guests. The home offers a spacious master bedroom with a fireplace, trey ceiling, and modern lighting. The master bathroom has a glass surround, dual headed shower and a large luxurious jetted tub. Also attached to the master is a large walk-in closet and dressing room. Absolutely immaculate home with impressive landscaping and pergola.
6 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $930,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education wer…
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school …
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.
- Updated
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acqu…
- Updated
Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.