600 basketball players invade Chadron

More than 600 aspiring basketball players spent this past weekend in Chadron, participating in the Chadron State College HoopShoot sponsored by the CSC basketball teams.

Sixty-three teams made up of students from the fourth through the eighth grades participated in the tourney. Most of the teams had at least 10 players. All the games were played on the CSC campus.

Five of the 10 championship teams were from Sidney. The only championship team from Chadron was Sizzle, made up of fifth grade girls.

One of the most impressive teams was the Sacred Hoops, a seventh grade girls’ quintet. They defeated all three of their opponents in Sunday’s championship bracket by at least 30 points.

