Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Realty and co-listed by Sarah Peterka, Keller Williams Realty, 605-661-2802. This manufactured 7 bed 4 bath home offers 4,202 sq. ft. of living space and sits on +/- 7.85 acres which makes great horse property. Upon entering the home from the covered porch, you enter the open kitchen and combined dining area which features recently updated tile countertops, an oversized island with seating space, stainless steel appliances, and updated vinyl flooring throughout the home. Off the dining area, there is a cozy entry that leads you to the spacious fenced in backyard which then flows to the living room featuring a gas fireplace. You'll love the master bedroom that offers an en-suite with a gas fireplace, vinyl flooring, soaking tub, walk-in shower and access to the front deck to enjoy the beautiful views of the Black Hills. The basement is nicely finished with a 2 bed 1 bath apartment, completed with tile flooring throughout and a separate laundry area. A detached 2 stall garage has gas heat and ample storage space along with a detached storage shed. This property is set up for horses and features a fenced in pasture area, a 112x60 barn with 10 heated horse stalls, an indoor sanded arena, a tool room, an outdoor riding arena completed with lights, a round pen, and 3 lean to's throughout. With the oversized barn, it also allows for storage for all of your equipment. Conveniently located near the interstate, this location is a prime location for short term rentals and is set up with 3 separate cabins, one of which has an attached bathroom, 2 additional shower facilities, and RV hook ups that makes great rental opportunities. This property is equipped with 2 septic tanks to support the house, apartments, and cabins. With all the great amenities this property has to offers, this property is a must see.
7 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $639,900
