7 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $1,850,000

A Contemporary Masterpiece situated on 1.41 fenced acres within the prestigious Carriage Hills neighborhood offers stunning panoramic views of the Black Hills. The home flows into a luminous, open-concept living, dining, and chef's kitchen with a gas Wolf range, double ovens, Sub Z refrigerator, wine cooler, and oversized kitchen island with quartz countertops. The main level features two grand fireplaces, family, living and dining rooms, an oversized office, a guest bedroom with en-suite bath, and a large laundry and ?drop zone? with beautiful built-in cabinetry. The upper level features three large bedrooms, all with private ensuites. The primary bedroom features oversized windows and attached sitting room - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while gazing at the hills. The spa-inspired bathroom boasts an oversized steam shower, tub, and custom vanity. The additional bedrooms are generously sized and boast covered patios, bringing your guests a resort-like feel. Listed by Kevin Andresion, Keller Williams Black Hils 605-646-5409