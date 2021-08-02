7 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $2,500,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Nestled on 52 pine covered acres, this custom built, single owner, colonial style home is truly one-of-a-kind! *New well controls and pump, Aspen Blend Ecostar 50 year unconditional roof, 18' half vaulted ceilings, custom Riss cabinetry throughout, hardwood floors, arch and radius windows, a 2-sided fireplace (wood and gas) and more make this home a must see! *Sunken sitting room with french doors *Open main floor is accented and separated by a 2-sided fireplace (wood and gas) with impressive floor to ceiling brick surround *Comfortable living room on one side, with built in shelving, wood accent beams and access to the back deck *Entertain with ease on the opposite side, with a cozy seating area, a large formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with built in appliances, a corner sink with beautiful views, custom cabinetry with crown molding, corner appliance garage, a large island with marble countertops and vegetable sink and a 2-sided pantry *Main floor laundry room *Main floor master retreat on other end of home with a large bedroom with seating area, private gas fireplace, private deck access, 2 walk-in closets and a spa bathroom, complete with heated tile floors, 2 sinks, a walk in shower and corner jet tub *Upper level has 4 bedrooms, each with large closet and bonus space (think book nook or play area!) and 2 full bathrooms *Trophy room above garage with knotty pine paneled walls, cedar lined closet and a Fort Knox walk-in gun safe *Recently finished walkout basement has 2 spaces for entertaining, separated by a see-through wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround (gas line in place so could be converted togas fireplace) *Wet bar/kitchenette area with good storage, top of the line appliances and bar seating *Luxury vinyl tile flooring, recessed lighting, whole house surround sound, hydronic in-floor heat and more accent this space *2 bedrooms, a game room, 1 full bathroom, the utility/storage room and bonus storage space complete this level *Outside has an attached, oversized 2-car garage that is finished and has a heated floor *Bonus detached 3-car garage is heated and has a partially finished, 1,216 sqft upper level to customize as you wish (utilities are in place) *RV or boat storage, with added water spigot *Enjoy the sights and sounds of the beautiful Black Hills from the raised cedar deck that spans the back of the home and has a retractable awning, dedicated gas line for grilling and custom 'Snowflake Metalwork' railings *Covered ground level back patio and covered front patio overlooking the front yard. Located 3 miles from Rapid City, this rare find combines the comforts of modern living while surrounded by the soaring Black Hills pines- call today! 5th bed- 23'x10', 6th- 14x18, game room- 13'x15',workout room- 19'x21'. full legal: Glessnor Add, TRACT 1 & W1/2 VACATED SPRING CANYON TRL ADJACENT TO SAID TRACT 1*Owners willing to sell furniture and other personal property via separate bill of sale.
7 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education wer…
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school …
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.
- Updated
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acqu…
- Updated
Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.