7 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $2,500,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Nestled on 52 pine covered acres, this custom built, single owner, colonial style home is truly one-of-a-kind! *New well controls and pump, Aspen Blend Ecostar 50 year unconditional roof, 18' half vaulted ceilings, custom Riss cabinetry throughout, hardwood floors, arch and radius windows, a 2-sided fireplace (wood and gas) and more make this home a must see! *Sunken sitting room with french doors *Open main floor is accented and separated by a 2-sided fireplace (wood and gas) with impressive floor to ceiling brick surround *Comfortable living room on one side, with built in shelving, wood accent beams and access to the back deck *Entertain with ease on the opposite side, with a cozy seating area, a large formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with built in appliances, a corner sink with beautiful views, custom cabinetry with crown molding, corner appliance garage, a large island with marble countertops and vegetable sink and a 2-sided pantry *Main floor laundry room *Main floor master retreat on other end of home with a large bedroom with seating area, private gas fireplace, private deck access, 2 walk-in closets and a spa bathroom, complete with heated tile floors, 2 sinks, a walk in shower and corner jet tub *Upper level has 4 bedrooms, each with large closet and bonus space (think book nook or play area!) and 2 full bathrooms *Trophy room above garage with knotty pine paneled walls, cedar lined closet and a Fort Knox walk-in gun safe *Recently finished walkout basement has 2 spaces for entertaining, separated by a see-through wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround (gas line in place so could be converted togas fireplace) *Wet bar/kitchenette area with good storage, top of the line appliances and bar seating *Luxury vinyl tile flooring, recessed lighting, whole house surround sound, hydronic in-floor heat and more accent this space *2 bedrooms, a game room, 1 full bathroom, the utility/storage room and bonus storage space complete this level *Outside has an attached, oversized 2-car garage that is finished and has a heated floor *Bonus detached 3-car garage is heated and has a partially finished, 1,216 sqft upper level to customize as you wish (utilities are in place) *RV or boat storage, with added water spigot *Enjoy the sights and sounds of the beautiful Black Hills from the raised cedar deck that spans the back of the home and has a retractable awning, dedicated gas line for grilling and custom 'Snowflake Metalwork' railings *Covered ground level back patio and covered front patio overlooking the front yard. Located 3 miles from Rapid City, this rare find combines the comforts of modern living while surrounded by the soaring Black Hills pines- call today! 5th bed- 23'x10', 6th- 14x18, game room- 13'x15',workout room- 19'x21'. full legal: Glessnor Add, TRACT 1 & W1/2 VACATED SPRING CANYON TRL ADJACENT TO SAID TRACT 1*Owners willing to sell furniture and other personal property via separate bill of sale.