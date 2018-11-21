HOT SPRINGS- On Saturday, November 17, Hot Springs Middle School Student Council members took to the grocery store to collect food for their third annual Thanksgiving Food Basket project.
The project donates food food baskets to families in need and provides a large variety of holiday foods.
Families are selected through anonymous nominations from teachers in the Hot Springs School District.
This year, through fundraising and anonymous donations, the Hot Springs Middle School Student Council was able to donate meals to six families.
The Student Council raises money for the project through their annual Pie Fundraiser. The money from the fundraiser is split between the middle school music program, middle school sports program and the middle school student council. This year they were able to shop with $175.
Middle School Student Council Advisor, Stacy Cope, explained how the program got its start, "Three years ago when I took over as the advisor, my goal was to 'teach' the council members to be more civically minded, the value of community service, giving back to our community, working as a team, volunteering on our own time for a worthy cause, putting others first, etc. This is a great project that teaches all these things!"
She went on to say, "Not all children get to have the expected Thanksgiving meal due to financial means. This project will hopefully lessen the burden for these families."
The baskets are delivered by the Hot Springs Police Department. Cope also explained how the partnership developed, "The police department was asked to join in the project three years ago to help build positive public relations. Captain Wainman told me today, 'this is my favorite day of the whole year. Seeing the looks on their faces when I hand them this food, is amazing.'"