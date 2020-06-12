A view of law enforcement from the inside

In my capacity as a Psychologist, I am one of the “gate-keepers” who assesses the appropriateness of applicants for these Law Enforcement Positions. I am very selective about who I recommend, and I take great diligence, to the best of my ability, to select those individuals who would most fully be a strength to the department as well as a force for good in the community.

Perception is reality, and unfortunately, oftentimes the media offers a very limited and skewed perspective which robs the public of the full truth. I wanted to do my part and share a perspective not often offered, especially in today’s climate, and testify that despite the few “bad apples” that are present in the field of Law Enforcement, the majority of those in this field are a diverse group of wonderful human beings that make a great contribution to the well-being of our society.

I would invite others to take the time to get to know the many individuals personally that put their lives on the line daily for others. They may someday come to assist you in your times of need. I am confident that you will find what I so often see, that the majority of these individuals are full of courage and compassion and have nothing but the best intentions as they fulfill their roles as Peace Officers in this community.