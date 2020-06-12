A view of law enforcement from the inside

Given current national events and the general public’s mindset regarding Law Enforcement Officers, I have been reflecting much on the vast difference in perspectives between what I experience in my everyday duties at work versus the negative sentiment that seems to have permeated a significant segment of public opinion.
By profession, I am a Licensed Clinical Psychologist who has worked in the field for 25 years and have spent the latter parts of my career focusing on the fields of Forensic/Criminal Psychology and Law Enforcement. I currently assist Law Enforcement in their everyday operations but I also involved in the selection of LE applicants as well as in counseling Officers and their families with any personal or occupational struggles they are having.
I hold a unique position in that I get to know the intimate details of the character and mindsets of many personnel who are employees or potential employees of all the agencies I work with. I can tell you that there are many people who enter this field with a strong desire to serve the public and protect others in need.
They are most often individuals of high moral character and integrity who are very compassionate beneath their tough exteriors. They are by and large brave men and women who face danger daily in fulfillment of their occupational duties as well as their natural tendency to protect and serve.
In my capacity as a Psychologist, I am one of the “gate-keepers” who assesses the appropriateness of applicants for these Law Enforcement Positions. I am very selective about who I recommend, and I take great diligence, to the best of my ability, to select those individuals who would most fully be a strength to the department as well as a force for good in the community.
Perception is reality, and unfortunately, oftentimes the media offers a very limited and skewed perspective which robs the public of the full truth. I wanted to do my part and share a perspective not often offered, especially in today’s climate, and testify that despite the few “bad apples” that are present in the field of Law Enforcement, the majority of those in this field are a diverse group of wonderful human beings that make a great contribution to the well-being of our society.
I would invite others to take the time to get to know the many individuals personally that put their lives on the line daily for others. They may someday come to assist you in your times of need. I am confident that you will find what I so often see, that the majority of these individuals are full of courage and compassion and have nothing but the best intentions as they fulfill their roles as Peace Officers in this community.
When I look at the men and women Law Enforcement Officers that I work with daily, I see much good and hope that you will come to see that as well. They have a tremendously challenging job of dealing with the most dangerous and difficult individuals and are so rarely recognized for that. Personally, I feel honored to work at their side.
I know who they are. I am offered a glimpse into their minds and hearts on a regular basis, and what I see is that they are not too different than you and me, and in fact, I have learned so much from my co-workers and feel that I have become a better person because of their example.
I would invite others to be a force for good in their communities. As current events have revealed, we certainly don’t need more prejudice or hate in the world.
Dr. Belisle currently works jointly with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Highway Patrol, and the Division of Criminal Investigation. He proudly works at their side in all matters involving the intersection between Law Enforcement and human behavior.
