HOT SPRINGS - The summer of 2018 might have seemed wet in Hot Springs, but weather officials are saying this summer was average.
On average in Hot Springs from June through August, there is 7.2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
However, in 2018, that same time span has seen 7.71 inches of rain through Aug. 29.
“That seems pretty wet,” said Melissa Smith, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, “But it actually ranks 44th wettest.”
The wettest summer Hot Springs has ever seen – with records going back to 1894 – was in 1915 when there was 14.42 inches of rain, Smith said.
More recently in 2013 and 2015, Hot Springs saw over 11 inches of rain in both of those summers, she added.
For that same time period in 2017, however, saw little precipitation fall in Hot Springs with 5.65 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
While the beginning of summer 2018 started out on the wetter side, Smith said a dryer August led to the overall precipitation numbers being down.
“So far, for August, there has only been 1.44 inches of rain (through Aug. 29),” she said. “August, we typically see 1.77 inches, so the 1.44 inches we have is a little below average.”
The months of June and July were slightly above average, Smith said.
This July, Hot Springs had 2.82 inches of rain while the town normally averages 2.4. This June, Hot Springs had 3.45 inches of rain, which Smith said was slightly above the average June rain totals of 2.97.
Last June and July, though, had 2.69 inches and 1.61 inches of rain, respectively.
May 2018, however, did see more ran that normal with 5.17 inches of rain, Smith said.
That amount of rain was just under double the amount of rain Hot Springs had in May of 2017.
Overall, though, Smith said this summer has been wet, but the precipitation amounts this summer have not been unusual.
That’s not to say, though, some tourist sites that rely on weather haven’t been excited due to the amount of rain.
The Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary said their businesses have seen benefits from the rain this summer.
“When one lives in the southern hills of South Dakota we always welcome moisture in any form,” said Susan Watt, executive director of the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary. “The last two years 2016 and 2017 were two of the hottest and driest in the history books. This year we were blessed with normal and above rainfall and snow.”
The amount of moisture throughout the year has greatly helped the vegetation in Fall River County, Watt said, and the cooler temperatures have brought out people to the sanctuary.
It has been a “wonderful tourist season,” she added.
“Grass is a blessing for any rancher in South Dakota and our herds are healthy going into winter,” Watt said. “Last winter was extremely cold and the horses were fed hay every day by our great crew of ranch hands. I am sure as we go into winter later this fall we will pull out the snow boots and heavy coats and carry out hay to the wild horse herds.”
Another tourist site, the Mammoth Site, saw steady visitation rates, said Presston Gabel, COO and business manager at the site.
The site saw over 77,000 visitors from May through Aug. 27, which Gabel said was on par with levels seen in 2016 and 2017.
Typically, on rainy and even on warm days, Gabel said the site does see an increase of visitors because they are fully indoors and climate controlled.
“To be honest, our numbers are very similar to what they were last year,” Gabel said. “It really hasn't impacted us one way or another. I haven't seen any upticks or downticks based on the weather at all. Even the (Vineyard Wildfire) didn't do much for us -- against us or for us -- so it has been really steady all summer long.”