Absentee voting for Rapid City's combined Municipal Election and Rapid City Area School Board Election begins Monday, May 22.

Registered voters in the City of Rapid City and the Rapid City Area Schools District may vote early in person beginning May 22 by visiting the Auditor’s Office, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City Street, Suite 230, on second floor.

Absentee voting ends at 5 pm on Monday, June 5. Registered voters have the option of absentee voting by mail or in person.

The deadline to register to vote or to change your registration address for the June 6 election is 5 p.m., Monday, May 22.

“Our website pennco.org provides forms for voter registration and for an absentee ballot, as well as the link to the website for military voters,” Mohler said. “Voters can check their registration or track their absentee ballot online at www.pennco.org or www.sdsos.gov. A voter can also view their sample ballot, verify their polling location, or track the status of their absentee ballot online.”

Voters needing assistance may contact the Pennington County Auditor’s Office at (605) 394-2153 for information concerning polling place accessibility.