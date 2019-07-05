There will be plenty of Wild West action at the 2019 Sheridan County Fair.
Rodeo events are a main feature of the week, with the junior rodeo kicking things off July 21 at 10 a.m., a change from previous years when the event was an evening attraction.
Events at the junior rodeo include the boot toss, stick horse barrels and broncs for the PeeWee division; pole bending, barrel racing, boot toss, goat tail snatch and calf riding for juniors (under age 7); pole bending, barrel racing, flag race, goat tail tying, breakaway roping, team roping and steer riding for intermediates (ages 8-12); and pole bending, barrel racing, flag race, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping and tie down roping for seniors (ages 13-18).
Entries are being taken until July 19 online only this year at http://www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com/Rodeo-Entries.html. Payment and waiver signing must be completed the day of the rodeo from 7-9 a.m. behind the crow’s nest.
The ever-popular mutton bustin’ will be July 23. Kiddos can take on those rowdy sheep at 5:30 p.m. Entries begin at 5 p.m., and contestants cannot weigh over 50 pounds.
The mutton bustin’ will be followed by a two-person trailer loading and ranch bronc riding event at 7 p.m. Gate admission is $5 for adults (ticket book allows admission, too).
Rodeo action concludes with an open rodeo Friday and Saturday, July 26-27. The first performance is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., with slack at 9 a.m. that day. The final performance will be Saturday at 1 p.m., though there may be another slack performance July 28 at 9 a.m. if needed.
The rodeos are sanctioned by NRCA, MSRA, WRA, NSRA, the Open, Northern Bull Riding Tour and the Territorial Professional Bull Riders Tour.
One thousand dollars has been added in the calf roping, steer wrestling, women’s breakaway and barrel racing, and on both ends in the team roping. The rough stock events all have $2,000 added money.