Action postponed on lights, tax lien

Two resolutions that came before Chadron City Council will have to wait for any formal action, following Monday night’s meeting of the council.
The first is Resolution No. 2020-18, to approve transition of M2 rate downtown streetlights to a Nebraska Public Power District managed M1 rate. The issue of the two rates first came before council during their Feb. 3 meeting, during which they discussed information presented in the energy audit of city facilities. At that meeting, a motion to convert 81 decorative post top lights from the M2 rate to M1 died 2-3.
During Monday’s meeting, City Manager Greg Yanker noted information was compiled to compare what the M1 vs. M2 rate adjustment would be based off replacement and maintenance costs. Yanker noted the information includes the current rate the City would be paying if the lights were converted over to M1, over a 20-year period assuming an inflation rate of two percent across the board per year.
Yanker pointed out that, when looking at no pole replacement, because of maintenance costs as well as the higher costs per year from the M2 rate to the M1, the City is actually losing money in terms of not converting to the M1 rate. This is based off of not doing any LED conversions because of the cost per fixture.
“What this means,” Yanker said, “is every year we’re losing, essentially, $1,000 for not converting over to the M1 rate.” He added some years will have more maintenance costs and others less.
As for the M1 rate vs M2 on an annual replacement of 12 light fixtures to LEDs only—not poles—Yanker said it would take 17-18 years to break even. Looking at going from M1 to M2 with a full replacement of all fixtures in one year, the return on investment comes down to 12 years because more savings are seen up front on the reduced rate.
Factoring in the pole replacement costs, the return on investment goes well beyond 20 years.
Councilmembers Cheryl Welch and George Klein expressed concern as to whether the City would have any say in what the poles and fixtures would look like if they were replaced, and Welch also noted she recently attended a conference in Lincoln during which she heard of other options instead of LED’s and the need to be future-ready.
Further discussion on the conversion of the lights is expected at a future meeting, after further information has been collected.
Action on resolution No. 2020-19 was also postponed after a 3-2 vote to table any action Monday. Voting “aye” were councilmembers Klein, Werner and Welch. The resolution is to place a lien for outstanding utility charges against the property at 128 West Second Street. Utility charges at the property, owned by Duane and Carrie Gardener, have been delinquent more than three months and $785.84 is owed.
Councilmember Klein said he has spoken to Duane, who expressed there was an issue with the curb stop and nobody has contacted him. Klein suggested the issue be tabled and the City work with Duane to address the issue.
Public Works Director Milo Rust was clearly agitated by Klein’s comments, and pointed out Duane has been notified him on several occasions but he chooses to ignore these contacts. Rust said it’s even been suggested that the City go into the property to remove the meter to help stop some of the problem.
“The fact that he tells you we did not make contact with him is pretty upsetting,” Rust said, “because the fact is we did.” Rust further added the City is always willing to help, though he knows Duane is posed to sell the property and hopefully be out from under any debt, which is why it’s being brought to the council before the sale.
Also at the meeting, council approved Resolution No. 2020-17, a resolution of support for the Chadron Public Library renovation and expansion project. The project is an effort to address six areas of need identified by a study conducted by Library Planning Associates, those areas being: housing collections(s), supporting readers using the library, supporting staff work routines, supporting library program activities and meetings, providing for special use support functions and providing for non-assignable support functions.
The ambitious plans include not only changes to the library structure, but also additional functionality and increased access to resources.
Councilmember Werner pointed out the resolution doesn’t obligate the City to anything financially except supporting the fundraising for the project, and requested periodic updates on the project. Werner further noted this is an effort from the Chadron Public Library Board of Directors, the Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library Board.
Councilmember Klein said options for the library should also be left open, such as the possibility of using the former Chadron hospital building.
Mayor Bannan read a proclamation that May 16 is Kids to Parks Day in Chadron. According to the proclamation, May 16 is the 10th Kids to Parks Day, and such days empower kids and encourage families to get outdoors to visit America’s parks, public lands and waters. Children are encouraged to lead more active lifestyles to combat issues such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia.
Bannan said Chadron has a lot of great parks, and all would be great to take kids on May 16 or any day. He looks forward to the days when one can go to a park without need of snowshoes.
New employee Alyssa Maez was introduced as the new Aquatics Center supervisor. Maez, who started just over two weeks ago, is originally from Rushville but has lived in Chadron for the past 10 years. She attended Chadron State for five years, graduating with an interdisciplinary degree and a focus in sports management and exercise science. She has also been a member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department for the past eight years, and is excited to take on the position.