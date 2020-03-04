Action postponed on lights, tax lien

As for the M1 rate vs M2 on an annual replacement of 12 light fixtures to LEDs only—not poles—Yanker said it would take 17-18 years to break even. Looking at going from M1 to M2 with a full replacement of all fixtures in one year, the return on investment comes down to 12 years because more savings are seen up front on the reduced rate.

Factoring in the pole replacement costs, the return on investment goes well beyond 20 years.

Councilmembers Cheryl Welch and George Klein expressed concern as to whether the City would have any say in what the poles and fixtures would look like if they were replaced, and Welch also noted she recently attended a conference in Lincoln during which she heard of other options instead of LED’s and the need to be future-ready.

Further discussion on the conversion of the lights is expected at a future meeting, after further information has been collected.

Action on resolution No. 2020-19 was also postponed after a 3-2 vote to table any action Monday. Voting “aye” were councilmembers Klein, Werner and Welch. The resolution is to place a lien for outstanding utility charges against the property at 128 West Second Street. Utility charges at the property, owned by Duane and Carrie Gardener, have been delinquent more than three months and $785.84 is owed.