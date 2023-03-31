Deteriorating conditions across the state have prompted the South Dakota Department of Transportation to add additional closures for Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.
I-90 from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Mitchell (exit 332) will close at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Other closures on I-90 were put in place late Friday morning:
- I-90 eastbound from Box Elder (exit 67) to Chamberlain (exit 265).
- I-90 westbound from Chamberlain (Exit 265) to Wall.
- Westbound I-90 from Wall to Rapid City only remains open to avoid stranding motorists along the interstate.
- Interstate 29 from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.
Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid road closures. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions make travel very dangerous.
