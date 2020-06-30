ADELSTEIN: What we hope to hear

On July 4 we celebrate the Declaration of Independence which led to the Constitution.
The Constitution’s preamble states that its purpose is to form “a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.”
Gov. Noem has invited the President of the United States to come to Mount Rushmore. Thousands of South Dakota taxpayers dollars were spent to defray the cost of security, fireworks, and various July 3 programs. Maybe this is the right thing to do. We will listen carefully hoping for a reference to restoring union, in these days of infection, protests, and injustice. Maybe Trump will discuss his plans to restore justice and create tranquility where there are now riots.
George Washington hated political parties. He stated “the expedients of party to acquire influence... You cannot shield yourselves too much against the jealousies and heartburnings which spring from our misrepresentations: they tend to render alien to each other those who ought to be bound together by fraternal affection.”
Let’s hope that the President's speech mentions the danger of “rendering alien” those of another party.
Perhaps looking at Abraham Lincoln high in the sky, he will reflect on the terrible Civil War fought to protect the privilege of enslaving human beings of another race. Most of us would appreciate his rejection of the few who, on even this day, seek to preserve the symbols and flags of the American citizens who tried to destroy our union.
If President Trump attacks his own political enemies, negatively addresses by name those of another party rather than seeking to be “bound together by fraternal affection.” Then, recognizing that our expenditures were made only for another election rally/photo op, we must demand that South Dakota be reimbursed by Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
Stanford Adelstein is a former state senator from Rapid City and Chairman Emeritus of Northwestern Engineering Company.
