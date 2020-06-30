ADELSTEIN: What we hope to hear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

On July 4 we celebrate the Declaration of Independence which led to the Constitution.

The Constitution’s preamble states that its purpose is to form “a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.”

Gov. Noem has invited the President of the United States to come to Mount Rushmore. Thousands of South Dakota taxpayers dollars were spent to defray the cost of security, fireworks, and various July 3 programs. Maybe this is the right thing to do. We will listen carefully hoping for a reference to restoring union, in these days of infection, protests, and injustice. Maybe Trump will discuss his plans to restore justice and create tranquility where there are now riots.

George Washington hated political parties. He stated “the expedients of party to acquire influence... You cannot shield yourselves too much against the jealousies and heartburnings which spring from our misrepresentations: they tend to render alien to each other those who ought to be bound together by fraternal affection.”

Let’s hope that the President's speech mentions the danger of “rendering alien” those of another party.