DEAR DR. ROACH: I started going through natural menopause in my late 50s. I will be 65 in September. Should I still be having hot flashes? -- B.G.
ANSWER: Unfortunately, some women (perhaps 25 percent) will continue to have hot flashes 15 years out from the start of menopause. There are many treatments for hot flashes, but although estrogens are the most effective, the risk of starting hormone replacement at age 65 is considerably higher than at age 50.
Before thinking about medication, however, many women have found non-medicinal ways to deal with them. Layers of clothing are key.
Prescription medications include medicines normally used for depression and for seizures (gabapentin often is prescribed, especially if symptoms are worse at night).
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am wondering why the medical profession seems to be ignoring the potential of silver in combating the rise of drug-resistant bacteria. My understanding is that silver impedes the metabolic process in bacteria, and as such prevents reproduction even if it doesn't kill them, but that it is much less toxic to "higher" organisms such as humans. Furthermore, I read in 2013 in a prestigious journal that low levels of silver render antibiotics much more effective. -- B.C.
ANSWER: Topical silver is indeed an effective antibacterial (it has effectiveness against some fungus as well). That is, when silver is ionized, such as in silver nitrate or silver sulfadiazine. However, metallic silver -- say, coins -- is not the most effective form.
I read the 2013 paper you mentioned, and it is clear that silver is helpful when added to antibiotics. However, the use of systemic silver in humans has shown problems. A silver-coated heart valve was effective at preventing infection but was so toxic to heart tissue that it needed to be taken off the market. Silver is a heavy metal, and the body does not have a way of removing it.
