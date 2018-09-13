ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH A partner feels intensely about a discussion and opens up a conversation about a long-term goal. You might not be comfortable with what is going on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You could be tied into a controversy without even trying. You might not realize that you have sustained a lot of pressure recently and need a break.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You feel pressured to act a certain way. You might not appreciate what is happening behind the scenes.
CANCER (June 21- July 22) HHHH Listen to news without judgment. Know that a low-level fog might be causing a haze in your thinking.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH If you feel that something quite confusing is going on with your funds, you might be right. Double-check your change and your bills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Your creativity emerges. You decide to share some important concepts with a loved one. This person could be intrigued by your ingenuity, as he or she rarely sees this side of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Get to the bottom of a hassle. By observing, you will understand a lot more. You could feel awkward around a loved one. How much are you responsible for creating this situation?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could be more integrated and complete than you thought you were. Stay sensitive to others and their needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH If you can, continue to lie low. You are about to enter a very busy cycle. Get as much rest as possible, and make sure that you are up-to-date with various time-sensitive work responsibilities and errands.
CAPRICORN (Dec.22-Jan.19) HHHH Zero in on what you need to do. Don't avoid a big meeting, even if you think that you already know what is going to be discussed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You sixth sense often comes out when you are dealing with finances. Today, what you feel might not work needs to be left alone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Listen to the drumbeats. You will want to go along with the moment. You might be likely to experiment and try something new.