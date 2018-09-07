ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Your ideas receive a strong positive reception; however, one person could question how inspired or unique they are. A discussion ensues to clear the air.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You could be too tired -- or even too bored -- to continue on your established path. A meeting allows you to air your issues and get feedback.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Make inquiries and gather facts instead of making up a story that seems to fit. When you hear the real story, it is likely to be much different from what you had anticipated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH You could be surprised by the cost of a new enterprise. You'll want to slow down and consider whether you can afford to proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Despite someone's confusion, you could be determined to have things go your way. You even might forgo a discussion. You have more on your mind than usual.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might believe that you have clarity on a situation that seems to be evolving, but it is likely that you are missing some facts that still need to be relayed. If needed, defer a decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Meetings will be unusually powerful, as you encounter several people from different walks of life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Stay on top of a long-term goal. You might not hear everything that someone else is sharing; however, you might want to.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You might be more anxious than you realize. Your mind travels to faraway places. Someone at a distance could play a role in this mindset.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Given a little time, a challenging situation could change radically. Try not to make any decisions as a result of a recent conversation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You have the wherewithal to make a needed change. You might want to put off a decision for a while.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You might not be intending to confuse others; however, you have so much on your mind that you could give the wrong answer to a question.