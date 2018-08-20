ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Explore your options. Some will involve the material world, whereas others might involve dreams and possibilities. When people seek you out, you might not hear them at first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might decide that you need some one-on-one time with a loved one. You could be in the mood to cocoon and not get involved in any challenging situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Worry less about what others think and express your authentic self. If people don't appreciate the real you, you probably don't want their friendship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Focus on your finances and a change of pace. Your appraisal of a situation could change radically. Open up to a new daily routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your sunny personality remains present, even with some unusual activity surrounding a creative project. Detach in order to get a more comprehensive perspective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You could be eyeing a major transformation and awakening to a new spiritual level. If considering a real estate investment or a potential move, do some homework.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You often weigh the pros and cons of a decision. The scales could be tipping back and forth in both directions. You have a lot to digest in order to make a wise decision.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You can digest a lot of facts and ideas quickly, but also be sure to reflect on an important choice. You have some extra time, so consider that a gift.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You feel empowered. In this mindset, you'll explore various ideas that you often shy away from.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Should you feel as if you want to run away from a situation, make it OK to do so. Tomorrow, you might feel differently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Those with some surprising news could show up at your door. Don't dismiss anyone without a brief conversation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You have too much on your plate. Consider eliminating part of what weighs you down.