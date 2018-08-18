ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might need to reflect on the value of an expenditure. You need not be lavish in your choices. A partner might not see eye to eye with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH One-on-one relating clears an obstruction between you and a loved one. What is clear is that you do not have total control of this relationship, nor should you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Reach out to someone you really care about. Before you realize it, others might start gossiping and expressing delight in how available you seem to be.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Others appreciate your imagination and naturally romantic ways. Your sensitivity emerges so much that you might become defensive and pull back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You might feel stuck in the morning, especially when dealing with a personal or domestic matter. Understand where someone else is coming from.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Reach out to a loved one. You might want to make plans. One of you would appreciate staying close to home, no matter what the possibilities are. Do not fight city hall.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Stay centered when dealing with a potential adversary. You have the ability to draw others toward you, especially later in the day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You move through strong feelings and use them well. Whether your emotions are hard or easy to express, you apply them properly in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You might be sluggish as the day starts, yet you'll get through your responsibilities and errands by nighttime.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Use the morning hours for yourself and any important talks or interactions. You are full of energy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH After you visit with an older friend or relative, spring yourself free. You are likely to find that your friends are off together, perhaps at the beach or a baseball game.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You want to make a good impression on someone at a distance. You could find this difficult, as you might be a little distracted or pressured.