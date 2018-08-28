ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHHH The constriction you felt in the morning could vanish by the afternoon. At that point, you won't care less about what was going on in the morning.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH Focus on what is significant to you in the morning; you will want the rest of the day for research and reflection. A close loved one might not be as supportive as you would like him or her to be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You could be wondering what is going on. First, you run into a demanding boss or key person in your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH Follow your instincts in the morning. In the afternoon, you'll have to deal with someone's irritable mood.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You could find that a discussion propels you into never-never land. What you visualize as a potential possibility might be impossible for others to wrap their minds around.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Others will seek you out early on. You might feel as if you are dealing with the impossible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Be more supportive of yourself. Understand what you need to do in order to finish a project.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You could have a problem with a boss or someone who has a big impact on your life. Stay upbeat, and try to understand the core issue. Your positive attitude defines the results.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You are full of get-up-and-go. You'll handle a personal matter in the morning. Clear out as much as you can, yet be OK with needing to continue the resolution later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Stay centered, knowing full well what is too much to take on. You gain success through perseverance; forget being a superhero.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Your grumbling over a monetary issue could point to a constructive outcome. Too much generosity will not serve you well. Be sensitive to your budget.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Clear out a hassle quickly in the morning. If you can identify with the other party involved, the solution will appear easily and let you see the matter in a new light.