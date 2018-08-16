ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Others might act like jack-in-the-boxes. Your feeling that you need to strap on your seatbelt might not be wrong.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Prepare to agree or be docile if objecting. You could run into a group of touchy, arrogant people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH The morning could flow more easily than the afternoon. You will need to buckle down and have a very serious chat with an associate.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH You might need to have a slow morning, because you could be out of sorts. By the afternoon, a problem will not appear as big.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Use the morning for important calls. Despite some uproar, your sense of humor peaks through. Understand what is happening around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Get your finances in order. You will have a lot of ground to cover in the next few days, whether you want to or not. Loosen up in the afternoon. You could be amazed by what you hear.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your upbeat personality could make the morning easier, but by the afternoon, you could be wading in murky waters.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You perk up in the afternoon. Spending some time with a friend could be necessary. This person helps you relax.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH The morning opens up a new possibility. By the afternoon, you once again see restrictions. The solution might not be instantaneous.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You could be slow in creating more of what you want. Someone's temper could cost you a pretty penny. The unexpected is likely to slow you down or create a blockage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You bounce from one topic to another. So much is going through your mind that to others, you might appear fragmented. Open up discussions and honor your feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You might be looking at a situation differently from how others are. Getting a mutual agreement could be difficult if various parties are not on the same page.