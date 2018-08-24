ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Take charge of the moment, even though you might feel as if you are surrounded by difficult people. Good luck comes out of a wild set of circumstances.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH Defer to others, knowing full well that you do not have all the answers. Sort through some of the confusing messages that could affect you in strange ways.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You have a way of activating others' interests. Someone close to you could prove to be very helpful. This person seems to make your load lighter, so make it OK to accept his or her help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your emotional levels could go up and down, depending on several discussions. Know that a major disagreement is likely to take place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Your fun ways attract someone who is anxious to get to know you better. You might opt to retreat to your home early. You will need some time off before you enter into this type of situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You might find yourself in the middle of divisive communication. In any case, you will emerge feeling great.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Others seem to understand that you might not feel up to snuff. You might be able to avoid problems if you take a day to yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You could find yourself caught in a collision between two very different people. This could toss you and your plans into chaos.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your unique point of view might cause people to distance themselves, as they are not used to free thinking.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Reach out to someone in the know. Generally, this person comes to you for feedback. A discussion will present an alternative view.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You could be one of the most desired people to hang out with right now. You will have your plate full.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HH You might want to distance yourself from a problem. Respond to questions, but first carefully mull over what you are hearing. The more you can do alone, the better you will feel.