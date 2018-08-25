ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You are full of energy. You even might consider bringing friends together for a fun competition. You have a way of pulling people in.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH Your creativity helps you organize a situation much more effectively than you'd thought possible. This new perspective comes from a strong willingness to grow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You might be thinking of someone at a distance, or perhaps you decide to take a trip. Know that you will not satisfy this need until you are mentally prepared.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH One-on-one relating leads to an interesting conversation. Be careful, though, as your mind is likely to float to other times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Others seek you out. In fact, you could be surprised by what comes down the pike toward you. Be flattered.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might want to say "no" to a project. Of course, you might decide to throw an impromptu party instead. A child or loved one might want some extra time with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your imagination might be going overboard when dealing with a loved one. The unexpected occurs with the finances of a partnership.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HH Move through a last-minute hassle that could interrupt the flow of an event. Do your best to stay in sync with a neighbor or relative who appears to be closed down.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You could be making a difference where it counts. Others appreciate your generous spirit. Speak your mind when having a discussion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You tend to indulge a lot, and you'll feel relieved that the time has come to enjoy your weekend. Deal with the unexpected.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You attract what you desire. Indulge in a lively afternoon. You easily could have various invitations to sort through.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You might be more demanding than you realize. If you find yourself in the middle of an argument, ask yourself why you are pushing others so hard.