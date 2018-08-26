ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH You slow down quite suddenly, and could find it close to impossible to get going again. Do not fight the inevitable; call today a lazy day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You have handled a lot of responsibilities over the past few days. You feel liberated, whether you accept an invitation to a favorite spot.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH Reach out to a loved one at a distance. This person has quite a lot of authority over you. To many people, he or she seems controlling.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Opt for a day trip that pulls you out of your environment. The change of landscape does a world of good, and helps change your perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You and a loved one need to spend some quality time together. You have the best intentions, but an element of the unexpected could change your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Defer to others. Not that you don't defer frequently, but it is important for a loved one to feel as if you trust his or her judgment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You might want to vanish for the day. You could get into a home project that you can do by yourself. You notice that others seem to be going in all directions at once.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Honor a fast change, as it is likely to make all the difference in how you deal with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Reach out to someone who often needs help, no matter what he or she does. Make it your pleasure to pitch in. Emotions run high, and you might want to pull back some if the moment becomes too intense. Tonight: Reward yourself, and go where you want to be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You can be counted on, despite current trends around you. Don't take it personally when someone cancels your plans together.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You might want to eliminate a problem before it happens. Be aware of the costs of overspending.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Today's Full Moon gets the best of you, no matter what you do. You can try to buck the trend, but you could end up getting more frustrated.