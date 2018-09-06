ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might have kept an issue or problem to yourself. At this point, others will discover what is happening; however, you also can finally resolve the matter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH You might have been quite verbal as of late, but at the moment you find that you'd rather say nothing. A situation around the workplace or in your immediate community could become volatile.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You have mulled over a problem for some time. Take action to undo a hassle before it becomes even more difficult. Detaching from the issue would be helpful. A friend might be unusually expressive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHHH A partner might be in the process of making a major decision. Let this person express his or her feelings. Many of your thoughts revolve around money and your dealings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH No matter why you feel that a change might be needed, you'll use your assets to the max.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You have been very goal-oriented; however, the time has come to ask yourself why a certain outcome remains a high priority. Take some personal time. Consider signing up for a class to help soothe your nerves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Friendship feels important to your well-being. You are a sign that loves romance and values friendship. You support a loved one in getting past anger.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You might be too tired to continue at such a hectic pace, but you could feel as if you don't have a choice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You know what you want, and you'll zero in on it. You might encounter someone who is unusually upset.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You feel different than you have in a while. Try to let go of self-imposed restrictions. Carefully consider a new expenditure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH If your energy is misdirected, you might become angry and explosive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Be available, but also observant. You might see a friend or associate make an important decision that could be attached to a recent revelation.