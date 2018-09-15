ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Fortunately, you don't mind being tossed into the limelight. Your vision and interpretation will be valued. You also delegate well, which you will do when you feel the timing works.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHHH A loved one goes out of his or her way for you. You clearly see how much you mean to this person; you feel cared about.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Others seek you out. You might feel cared about on a level that you can barely acknowledge. Emotion and intensity could mark your interactions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH You might have very little choice but to defer to others. Be gracious, even if one party displays a need for control. You do not need to play into this.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You want your freedom, even if your choice is to be with one special person. You can be charming and fun when you let loose.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You could be overwhelmed by everything that is going on. Stay light and easy with a domestic issue. You might not want to commit to a solution unless one is deemed necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You no longer can hold back from expressing your feelings about a hot-topic issue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Your words make a difference to those in your immediate circle. You cannot avoid a neighbor who has some news to share with you. You might decide to stay mum about what you hear.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Others can't seem to get enough of you, and as a result they clamor for your attention. Say "no" to someone who attempts to manipulate you purely for his or her own benefit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Keep reaching out to a loved one in order to have a long-overdue conversation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Don't worry about what others think you should do. You might care a little, as some people seem to have good ideas that you hadn't considered.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH Emotions run high around you. Whether you know it or not, you might be the most popular person or the one everyone is looking for.