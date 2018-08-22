ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHH Initial confusion leads to inspiration - if you can flow with the moment. Optimism surrounds you, especially when you deal with others on an individual level. As a result, you gain insight. Reorganization could benefit you and others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH A friend whispers some gossip in your ear. You might feel uneasy because of what you hear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH You don't appreciate being lectured, and today is no different. Use your imagination to enhance a situation involving a parent or respected elder.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH You know what you want. Others see you as unavailable, because you are so focused on the results. A friend might decide that you are a grump!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You believe in the power of fun and relaxation. Toss in some romance, too. Your imagination could take over when eyeing a situation that might not be as interesting as you like.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Open up and let a friend know how you feel. You could have a problem verbalizing your feelings. You might be shy, intimidated or overwhelmed by your emotions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your charm can make all the difference in how your words are received.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH How you handle a personal matter could define your success. Keep a difficult person talking until you see a way past the obstacle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You will note a certain amount of instability around your finances. If nothing else, your perspective could change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH All eyes seem fixated on you. Certainly, your magnetism draws others' attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH You instinctively know to take a back seat and not push yourself too hard. You could gain a lot of insight through this process.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You have the potential of energizing those around you, gaining their support and encouraging them to do what you feel is necessary. If you change your mind at the last minute, try not to cause a problem.