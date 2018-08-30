ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Communication flourishes. Oddly enough, others could decide to make themselves vulnerable and speak about their dreams and/or fears.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH Some of you might give thought to calling out from work today. Whether you have been pushing too hard or have a situation that is depleting you, you probably need some time off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH You smile, and others respond. You have reason to feel good about your friendships. A sense of understanding emanates from one person to the next.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH Your caring personality emerges -- except when you feel defensive. You might find yourself in a manipulative power play.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Today seems to be a good day for you, but understand that it could be offensive to less upbeat signs. Share news with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH A discussion might be ongoing; however, you need to see it to the end. Closing off the topic might take more skill than you had anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your lightness and easygoing nature draw a loved one in even closer. If you want to have a more intimate relationship, use this moment for a serious talk.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You have a strong and effective way of clearing out some responsibilities. When you have a conversation with a loved one, you might feel as though you want to stop it short.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your creativity emerges, allowing you to handle a child or loved one in a more dynamic way. The conversation might feel as though you are being manipulated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Your playfulness rarely emerges in the workplace; however, today you cannot help yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Do not stop yourself from reaching out to others. Someone might need you to make the first move. If you decide to make an effort to mend fences.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Others seek you out. Although you might have a lot on your plate, you will manage to fit in everyone who needs your help. Stay open-minded.