ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH Whatever you want to do, make sure you do it in the first part of the day. You might find that you want to catch up on others' news later on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHH Honor a change of pace. An older friend or relative wants to see you. Stay upbeat and open.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHH Make your day as positive as possible. Those who join you are lucky. Your exuberance seems to flow directly to them.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH A loved one is full of good news. You might not see the situation the same way, but avoid raining on this person's parade.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You are part of a crowd. Sometimes watching others and seeing how they handle their lives helps you relax. A close loved one has a lot on his or her mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Your tension builds to a high level, not so much because of what is happening, but rather because of your judgment. Center yourself and pull away from the excitement around you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Brainstorm with another idea person when making plans. What you come up with might make your day much more exciting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH In the morning, there could be an awkward moment or two with a friend, but you'll still be able to complete whatever you are doing. In the evening, you might be doing a lot of thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Others want to spend some time with you. A conversation could open a door to more opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You have limited time to finish a project, so don't allow others to distract you. Be open to new ideas. You'll feel up for whatever life offers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Assess the cost of a plan you are in the process of hatching. You could be taken aback by the financial implications, and you might want to back off.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Be imaginative when dealing with a loved one. You will draw this person in quickly and discover that the two of you naturally have a good time. You suddenly might feel frustrated.