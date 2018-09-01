ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHH You could be feeling generous yet cautious. How you deal with this conflict all depends on whom you are dealing with. If you trust someone, you have greater leeway.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH You are in your element and could succeed beyond your imagination. To many people, you seem to present optimism and opportunity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHH Know that you don't need to share everything that's on your mind. A friend might try to get you to speak your thoughts. Observe what is happening around you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHHH Defer to others, and understand where they are coming from. Your ability to identify with people often proves helpful. A loved one will demonstrate his or her caring through a special invitation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You are a force that can't be stopped, no matter what others do. You might be unusually tuned in to another person.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Some of you might be too distracted to focus on anything except a situation that seems to be consuming your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You feel very close to one person and want to spend time with him or her. What could be upsetting is how many people try to interject themselves into your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Others want to be with you, and they exhibit very little patience. Someone tries to merge your plans with his or hers.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your ability to go with the flow has to do with your willingness to experience life in new ways.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You cannot help but respond to a very creative idea that a loved one proposes. You will learn much more once you say "yes," and no longer will be so focused on your responsibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH If you stay close to home, you will feel a lot better. Invite friends over for a backyard barbecue. Express your fun quirkiness around the people you invite and see what happens.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You feel and act more openly, and you express a greater appreciation for your friends and immediate circle.