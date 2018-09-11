ARIES (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Focus your energy on enhancing the benefits of a situation that you deal with nearly every day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) HHHH An offer might be heading your way. Your feelings might be out of control when dealing with a key person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You breeze along, touching base with many people. Your curiosity might be piqued along the way. Anchor yourself when dropping in on a favorite person.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) HHH You express your compassion through your domestic talents. You inadvertently create a positive change in attitude by offering a caring thought or gift.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You tell it like it is, yet you also engage in the art of diplomacy. You can make someone smile even while criticizing him or her!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You feel intensely about several people, but you'll want to limit how much you express those emotions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Whether it is raining or sunny, you beam. In some way, a situation conforms to your liking. You understand the ups and downs, and might not be thrown by them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You might have caught a case of the blues. Can you put it to music? Play a favorite tune and process those feelings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Friends, associates and family members don't hesitate to charge through your door. See the negatives of such unparalleled popularity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You wonder why so many people are saying "yes" to you. It's as if your wish is someone else's command. Incorporate this attitude into the workplace or in situations where you are the leader.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You have a surprise up your sleeve. Others see the difference in your attitude. Curiosity will energize several friends to make inquiries.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH All's well on the personal side of your life. You are poised and well-informed. These characteristics tend to emerge more and more when dealing with a difficult friend or associate. Zero in on an important goal or project.